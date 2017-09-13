Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)

BRIEF-Hammerson announces exercise of early redemption option on GBP 250 mln 6.875 pct bonds * HAMMERSON PLC ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OPTION IN RESPECT OF GBP 250,000,000 6.875% BONDS DUE 2020

BRIEF-Hammerson, Allianz Real Estate secure 625 mln euro loan for Ireland mall * ‍HAMMERSON AND ALLIANZ REAL ESTATE ARRANGE A SEVEN-YEAR LOAN SECURED ON DUNDRUM TOWN CENTRE​

UK's Hammerson first-half net asset value rises 4.3 percent Britain-based shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in first-half net asset value, as more customers visited its malls.

BRIEF-Hammerson says first-half NAV up 4.3 pct * HAMMERSON PLC - AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 EPRA NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE 7.71 POUNDS VERSUS 7.39 POUNDS AS AT DEC 31, 2016 (NOT JUNE 30, 2016)

BRIEF-Hammerson HY adjusted eps 15.1 pence * HAMMERSON PLC - HY ADJUSTED PROFIT 119.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Hammerson says CFO to be on leave following planned operation * Following planned operation last week, Timon Drakesmith, chief financial officer, will be taking a leave of absence in order to recuperate