Henkel AG & Co KgaA (HNKG.DE)

Henkel may make U.S. acquisitions: CEO in newspaper FRANKFURT German consumer goods group Henkel may further expand its business in the United States via acquisitions, Chief Executive Hans van Bylen told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.

UPDATE 3-Henkel counts on new products to tackle weak sales growth * Shares down 4.7 pct, hit lowest since February (Recasts, adds CEO comments, background)

BRIEF-Henkel says Persil's U.S. market share exceeds 3 pct * CEO says Persil market share in the United States now exceeds 3 percent

BRIEF-Jyothy Laboratories says no development regarding deal with Henkel * Says clarifies on news item 'Henkel will buy up to 26 pct stake at market price, says Jyothy Laboratories'

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 10 FRANKFURT, Aug 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.