Hannover Rueck SE (HNRGn.DE)

FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count the costs of recent hurricanes, quakes Oct 20 Losses from Hurricane Maria and other recent natural disasters, including hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the Mexico City earthquake and other events, have led global insurers and reinsurers to issue profit warnings.

UPDATE 1-Hannover Re sees price increases following 2017 disasters * CEO sees flat EPS in 2017, more than 10 pct rise in 2018 (Recasts with price expectations, background)

BRIEF-Hannover Re: want to return to 2015 premium level in U.S. * CEO says wants to return to 2015 premium level in U.S. cat cover

Hannover Re expects no 2017 earnings growth due to hurricanes MUNICH, Oct 19 Hannover RE does not expect its earnings per share (EPS) to increase in 2017 due to payouts related to damage done by hurricanes which hit the United States in recent weeks.

