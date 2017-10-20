Edition:
Hannover Rueck SE (HNRGn.DE)

HNRGn.DE on Xetra

105.30EUR
11:59am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.40 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
€104.90
Open
€105.00
Day's High
€105.60
Day's Low
€104.40
Volume
59,216
Avg. Vol
144,482
52-wk High
€116.50
52-wk Low
€94.65

Hannover Rueck SE is a reinsurance company. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty reinsurance and Life & Health reinsurance. The Company under the Property & Casualty reinsurance segment is engaged in marine and aviation reinsurance, credit and surety reinsurance, business written on the London Market,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): €12,536.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 120.60
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 4.81

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.56 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 8.53 14.09

Latest News about HNRGn.DE

FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count the costs of recent hurricanes, quakes

Oct 20 Losses from Hurricane Maria and other recent natural disasters, including hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the Mexico City earthquake and other events, have led global insurers and reinsurers to issue profit warnings.

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Hannover Re sees price increases following 2017 disasters

* CEO sees flat EPS in 2017, more than 10 pct rise in 2018 (Recasts with price expectations, background)

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Hannover Re: want to return to 2015 premium level in U.S.

* CEO says wants to return to 2015 premium level in U.S. cat cover

19 Oct 2017

Hannover Re expects no 2017 earnings growth due to hurricanes

MUNICH, Oct 19 Hannover RE does not expect its earnings per share (EPS) to increase in 2017 due to payouts related to damage done by hurricanes which hit the United States in recent weeks.

19 Oct 2017

