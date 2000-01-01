Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEX.NS)
HOEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
91.65INR
10:59am BST
91.65INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.10 (+2.35%)
Rs2.10 (+2.35%)
Prev Close
Rs89.55
Rs89.55
Open
Rs89.85
Rs89.85
Day's High
Rs92.55
Rs92.55
Day's Low
Rs88.75
Rs88.75
Volume
1,001,620
1,001,620
Avg. Vol
992,882
992,882
52-wk High
Rs102.40
Rs102.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.55
Rs50.55
About
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited (HOEC) is an oil and gas company. The Company's activities relate to exploration and production of hydrocarbons, which are natural resources. Its segments include Hydro carbon and Oil additives. Its products include crude oil and natural gas. Its oil and gas assets consist of operated... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs12,370.76
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|130.49
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09