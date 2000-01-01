Edition:
Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HONE.NS)

HONE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

15,705.00INR
10:56am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs48.55 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs15,656.50
Open
Rs15,949.80
Day's High
Rs15,949.80
Day's Low
Rs15,705.00
Volume
85
Avg. Vol
853
52-wk High
Rs17,789.00
52-wk Low
Rs7,577.90

About

Honeywell Automation India Limited is engaged in the manufacture of electronic systems and components; repair and maintenance, and trading of machinery, equipments and supplies. The Company operates through the Automation & Control Systems segment. It operates through two geographical segments: Domestic and Exports.

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs140,480.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8.84
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 0.06

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates