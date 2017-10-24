Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPHT.SI)
HPHT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
0.44USD
24 Oct 2017
0.44USD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-2.20%)
$-0.01 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
$0.46
$0.46
Open
$0.46
$0.46
Day's High
$0.46
$0.46
Day's Low
$0.44
$0.44
Volume
35,637,300
35,637,300
Avg. Vol
14,709,747
14,709,747
52-wk High
$0.49
$0.49
52-wk Low
$0.38
$0.38
About
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust is a Singapore-based container port business trust. The Company invests in, develops, operates and manages deep-water container ports in China's Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau. It owns interests in over four deep-water container ports strategically located in Kwai Tsing in Hong Kong and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,789.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8,711.10
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|7.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.36
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.55
|14.09