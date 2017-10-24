Edition:
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPHT.SI)

HPHT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

0.44USD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
$0.46
Open
$0.46
Day's High
$0.46
Day's Low
$0.44
Volume
35,637,300
Avg. Vol
14,709,747
52-wk High
$0.49
52-wk Low
$0.38

About

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust is a Singapore-based container port business trust. The Company invests in, develops, operates and manages deep-water container ports in China's Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau. It owns interests in over four deep-water container ports strategically located in Kwai Tsing in Hong Kong and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,789.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,711.10
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 7.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.36 10.90
ROE: -- 1.55 14.09

