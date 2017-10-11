Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L)

UPDATE 1-New clients help Hargreaves Lansdown Q1 assets rise 4 pct * 30,000 new clients (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)

New clients help Hargreaves Lansdown Q1 assets rise 4 pct LONDON, Oct 11 Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown on Wednesday posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter assets under administration, boosted by a rise in client numbers.

Hargreaves Lansdown FY profit up 21 percent LONDON Profits at fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown rose 21 percent during its financial year though its total dividend fell 15 percent from a year ago as it had to withhold cash to adjust to tougher capital requirements.

Hargreaves Lansdown cancels special dividend after regulator warns on capital Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown cancelled a planned special dividend on Friday after Britain's financial regulator said the company needed to shore up its capital base, sending its shares lower.

