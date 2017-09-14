Edition:
Hermes International SCA (HRMS.PA)

HRMS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

434.30EUR
3:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€1.25 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
€433.05
Open
€434.10
Day's High
€438.85
Day's Low
€433.70
Volume
40,883
Avg. Vol
68,885
52-wk High
€468.30
52-wk Low
€363.65

About

Hermes International SCA is a France-based company specialized in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. The Company offers several types of products, including leather goods, silk goods and textiles, perfumes, clocks, shoes, clothing and accessories, as well as tableware and others. Hermes International... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): €44,782.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 105.57
Dividend: 2.25
Yield (%): 0.88

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about HRMS.PA

Luxury goods maker Hermes sees risk from strong euro after record first half

PARIS Luxury goods maker Hermes cautioned on Thursday that a strong euro could hamper its ability to maintain record high profitability achieved in the first half as demand recovered.

14 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Luxury goods maker Hermes sees risk from strong euro after record first half

* Hermes shares still up some 10 pct since start 2017 (Adds comments from CEO and fund manager, detail)

14 Sep 2017

Hermes H1 profits at record level, cautions over impact of strong euro

PARIS, Sept 14 French luxury goods maker Hermes said on Thursday that its first-half operating margin climbed to an all-time high of 34.3 percent of sales, boosted by favourable foreign exchange hedging contracts set up in 2016.

14 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Luxury goods group Hermes sales growth slows in Q2

PARIS, July 21 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Friday it expected first-half 2017 operating profitability to be close to the peak level of 33.9 percent of sales achieved in the first half of 2016, thanks to foreign exchange gains.

21 Jul 2017

Luxury goods group Hermes sales growth slows in Q2

PARIS, July 21 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Friday it expected fist-half 2017 operating profitability to be close to the peak of 33.9 percent of sales achieved in the first half 2016 thanks to foreign exchange gains.

21 Jul 2017

Hermes urges VW shareholders to not discharge management, sup board

BERLIN Investment advisory firm Hermes EOS has urged Volkswagen shareholders not to clear the carmaker's management and supervisory boards from responsibility for actions taken in 2016, citing VW's failure to resolve long-standing corporate governance and transparency issues.

09 May 2017

UPDATE 1-France's Hermes joins trend of accelerating luxury sales growth

* Cautions against extrapolating Q1 growth to full year (Adds CEO comment, shares, analyst)

27 Apr 2017
