Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.NS)

HROM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,756.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-35.25 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs3,791.25
Open
Rs3,792.00
Day's High
Rs3,807.20
Day's Low
Rs3,742.20
Volume
138,816
Avg. Vol
343,280
52-wk High
Rs4,091.95
52-wk Low
Rs2,849.50

About

Hero MotoCorp Limited is a two-wheeler manufacturer. The Company manufactures and sells motorized two wheelers up to 350 cubic centimeters (cc) engine capacity, spare parts and related services. Its products include Karizma ZMR, Karizma, Xtreme Sports, Xtreme, Hunk, Impulse, Achiever, Ignitor, Glamour Programmed FI, Glamour,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs739,667.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 199.70
Dividend: 30.00
Yield (%): 2.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about HROM.NS

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp says Sept total sales up 6.8 pct

* Says Sept total sales of 720,739 units versus 674,961 units Source text - http://bit.ly/2fMK6uL Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

Indian shares set to snap 3 sessions of gains on N.Korea tensions

Sept 4 Indian shares fell on Monday in line with Asian markets, heading for their first session of fall in four, as North Korea's latest nuclear test prompted investors to seek refuge in safe havens such as gold.

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp August total sales up 10 pct y-o-y

Sept 1 Hero Motocorp Ltd * Says August total sales of 678,797 units, up 10 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2woM0aE Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Hero MotoCorp July total sales of two-wheelers up 17.1 pct

* Says July total sales of two-wheelers 623,269 units, up 17.1 percent

01 Aug 2017

India's Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit rises 3.5 pct on higher sales

July 25 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd posted a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, helped by higher sales volumes.

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp June-qtr PAT up about 13 pct

* June quarter profit after tax 9.14 billion rupees versus profit 8.83 billion rupees year ago

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp June total sales up 14 pct

* Says company sold 547,185 units of motorcycles during June 2017 , thereby growing by 13% over the corresponding month last year.

03 Jul 2017

Indian shares post record closing high; clock fourth weekly gain

June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.

02 Jun 2017

Indian shares scale new peaks; Bharti Airtel leads

June 2 Indian shares climbed to fresh highs on Friday, heading for a fourth consecutive week of gains tracking upbeat Asian markets, with automakers such as TVS Motor Co Ltd riding high on robust monthly sales data.

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Hero Motocorp says May two-wheeler sales up 8.7 pct

* Says commences commercial production in manufacturing facilty of HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Jun 2017
