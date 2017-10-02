Edition:
United Kingdom

Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX.TO)

HRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.30CAD
8:56pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.11 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$14.19
Open
$14.20
Day's High
$14.33
Day's Low
$14.12
Volume
313,670
Avg. Vol
12,761
52-wk High
$16.05
52-wk Low
$11.06

Chart for

About

Heroux Devtek Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of landing gear and actuation systems and components for the aerospace market. It manufactures electronic enclosures, heat exchangers and cabinets for airborne radar, electro-optic systems and aircraft controls... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.15
Market Cap(Mil.): $521.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 36.15
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.86 10.90
ROE: -- 10.39 14.09

Latest News about HRX.TO

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek to buy Cesa in a $205 mln deal

* Heroux-Devtek announces agreement to acquire cesa, a leading european manufacturer of landing gear, actuation and hydraulic systems

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Heroux Devtek reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.25

* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results

25 May 2017

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek's Longueuil landing gear products employees ratify 3-year agreement

* Heroux-Devtek's Longueuil landing gear products employees ratify three-year agreement

26 Apr 2017
» More HRX.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates