HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L)

HSBA.L on London Stock Exchange

743.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
743.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
23,340,780
52-wk High
772.00
52-wk Low
588.30

Chart for

About

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.12
Market Cap(Mil.): £152,447.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 20,058.15
Dividend: 7.57
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about HSBA.L

U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade

NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.

23 Oct 2017

HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO

HSBC has named company veteran Jayant Rikhye as the new chief executive of its India operations, effective Dec. 1.

23 Oct 2017

Turkey's CMS Group mandates HSBC for stake sale - sources

ISTANBUL Turkish car wheel manufacturer CMS Group is looking to sell a stake in itself, possibly a majority stake, and has mandated HSBC to advise on a potential transaction, two people familiar with the matter said.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-HSBC Holdings declared third interim dividend for 2017 of US$0.10 per ordinary share​

* ‍on 3 october directors declared a third interim dividend for 2017 of us$0.10 per ordinary share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Oct 2017

BNY Mellon and HSBC join Algomi to spur corporate bond liquidity

LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - BNY Mellon and HSBC are partnering with bond trading technology provider Algomi to expand corporate bond trading opportunities for their custody clients and the wider market.

17 Oct 2017

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to sell $3 bln debut bond as soon as this week -sources

DUBAI, Oct 17 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is expected to issue as early as this week a project bond in the region of $3 billion, in what would be the United Arab Emirates oil major’s first public debt issue, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

