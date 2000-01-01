Edition:
Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSM.TO)

HSM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.14CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.11 (+2.73%)
Prev Close
$4.03
Open
$4.08
Day's High
$4.25
Day's Low
$4.03
Volume
135,446
Avg. Vol
107,602
52-wk High
$5.09
52-wk Low
$1.65

About

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation... (more)

P/E (TTM): -- 189.21 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.55 10.90
ROE: -- 14.90 14.09

