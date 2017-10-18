Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG.L)

BRIEF-Hastings says stake controlled by Goldman Sachs cut to about 11.6 pct​ * INDIRECT INTEREST IN CO'S SHARES HELD BY LIMITED PARTNERS OF HASTINGS A AND HASTINGS B HAVE BEEN CONVERTED INTO DIRECT HOLDINGS IN COMPANY​

BRIEF-Hastings says had talks with AA Plc * ‍NOTES MEDIA SPECULATION REGARDING A COMBINATION OF HASTINGS WITH AA'S INSURANCE DIVISION​

UK insurer Hastings reaps sales gain from higher car premiums Rising British motor insurance premiums helped Hastings deliver a 22 percent rise in first half profit as people shopped around for policies, which the insurer said lifted its sales.

BRIEF-Hastings Group says HY gross written premiums up 28 pct * Hy gross written premiums up 28 pct to £462.0m (30 june 2016: £360.6m) and net revenue up 22 pct to £345.2m (30 june 2016: £282.7m)

BRIEF-Hastings Group says conversion of Hastings Investco shareholding into direct shareholdings * ‍GS shareholders and founder shareholders are no longer regarded as a concert party for purposes of city code on takeovers and mergers​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner * Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share