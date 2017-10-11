Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L)

BRIEF-Hiscox to increase capacity to 1.6 bln stg amidst "widespread market turn"​ * ‍ENVISAGES A 2018 CAPACITY OF £1.6 BILLION FOR SYNDICATE 33, SUBJECT TO LLOYD'S APPROVAL​

BRIEF-Hiscox appoints Kate Markham as CEO for its London market business * APPOINTMENT OF KATE MARKHAM AS CEO FOR ITS LONDON MARKET BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL‍​

FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count cost of hurricanes, quakes Oct 2 Losses from Hurricane Maria and other recent 2017 natural catastrophes, including Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the Mexico City earthquakes and other events, have led global insurers and reinsurers to issue profit warnings.

UPDATE 1-Hiscox expects $225 mln net claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma Oct 2 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd estimated on Monday that it would face net claims totalling about $225 million from Harvey and Irma, as insurers and reinsurers count the cost of the hurricanes.

Hiscox names Tom Shewry as director of group finance Hiscox named Tom Shewry as the director of Group Finance, the global insurer said on Wednesday.

