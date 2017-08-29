Hunting PLC (HTG.L)
456.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
456.70
--
--
--
--
519,737
650.00
376.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£788.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|164.17
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|84.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.65
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.52
|14.09
Hunting says chairman to step down after 26 years
Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chairman, Richard Hunting, would step down next month after nearly three decades at the helm.
UK's Hunting says chairman to step down after 26 yrs
Aug 29 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chairman, Richard Hunting, would step down next month after nearly three decades at the helm.
Hunting posts much smaller loss, boosted by U.S. shale demand
Oilfield services company Hunting Plc reported an 82 percent fall in first-half loss as U.S. shale companies drilled more wells, boosting demand for equipment and services.
UPDATE 1-UK's Hunting posts much smaller loss, boosted by US shale demand
Aug 24 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc reported an 82 percent fall in first-half loss as U.S. shale companies drilled more wells, boosting demand for equipment and services.
UK's Hunting posts much smaller loss, boosted by US shale demand
Aug 24 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc reported an 82 percent fall in first-half loss as U.S. shale companies drilled more wells, boosting demand for equipment and services.
BRIEF-Hunting promotes Jim Johnson to CEO role
* Promotion and appointment of Arthur James (Jim) Johnson as chief executive with effect from 1 September 2017
UK's Hunting says U.S. shale boom helping business
Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said on Tuesday its revenue for the first half was boosted by onshore drilling in the United States, particularly in shale oil regions such as the Permian basin in West Texas.
UK's Hunting says U.S. shale boom helping business
July 4 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said on Tuesday its revenue for the first half was boosted by onshore drilling in the United States, particularly in shale oil regions such as the Permian basin in West Texas.
BRIEF-Hunting says H1 2017 benefites from increase in onshore drilling in US
* Performance in first half of 2017 has benefited from increase in onshore drilling in US, particularly in shale oil regions such as permian basin in west texas
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Does Hunting plc's profit warning spell good news for BP plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc?
- Which is the best oil bet: BP plc, Tullow Oil plc or Hunting plc?
- Should you buy last week's losers Rio Tinto plc (-7%), N Brown Group plc (-9%) and Hunting plc (-24%)?
- Will BHP Billiton plc, Hunting plc and John Wood Group plc rise 50% this year?
- Can Hunting plc (+39%), The Weir Group plc (+28%) & Amec Foster Wheeler plc (+22%) Continue To Beat The FTSE 100?
- Does Recent Weakness Make BHP Billiton plc, Hunting plc & Restaurant Group PLC Screaming Buys?