Huhtamaki PPL Ltd (HUHT.NS)
HUHT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
240.00INR
10:59am BST
240.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.00 (+3.45%)
Rs8.00 (+3.45%)
Prev Close
Rs232.00
Rs232.00
Open
Rs234.00
Rs234.00
Day's High
Rs242.00
Rs242.00
Day's Low
Rs233.10
Rs233.10
Volume
258,820
258,820
Avg. Vol
36,205
36,205
52-wk High
Rs294.00
Rs294.00
52-wk Low
Rs200.95
Rs200.95
About
Huhtamaki PPL Limited, formerly The Paper Products Limited, is an India-based consumer packaging company. The Company offers a range of products, which include specialized pouches, pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, personal care and household, specialized cartons, wet strength labels, shrink sleeves, and automotive and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,667.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|75.52
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|1.36
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.59
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.61
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.74
|14.09