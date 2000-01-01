Edition:
United Kingdom

Havells India Ltd (HVEL.NS)

HVEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

502.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-39.15 (-7.23%)
Prev Close
Rs541.45
Open
Rs536.90
Day's High
Rs536.90
Day's Low
Rs499.50
Volume
6,279,247
Avg. Vol
1,198,981
52-wk High
Rs564.60
52-wk Low
Rs302.80

Chart for

About

Havells India Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing Switchgears, Cable, Lighting and Fixtures, and Electric Consumer Durables. The Company operates through four segments: Switchgears, Lighting and fixtures, Cables and Electrical Consumer Durables. The Switchgear segment comprises domestic and the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs318,919.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 625.15
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 0.69

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates