Capital Stage AG (HWAG.DE)
HWAG.DE on Xetra
6.31EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.01 (-0.17%)
€-0.01 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Capital Stage AG is a Germany-based investor in photovoltaic (PV) solar and wind parks and German operator of those parks. The Company focuses on the acquistion of finished solar- and windparks that are already connected to the power supply system . Furthermore, the Company holds investments in companies engaged in the renewable... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€810.68
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|128.25
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|3.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
BRIEF-SPI Energy Co agrees with Capital Stage AG to sell UK solar project
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces agreement with Capital Stage AG to sell UK solar project