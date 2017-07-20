Edition:
United Kingdom

Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN.L)

HWDN.L on London Stock Exchange

407.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
407.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,573,915
52-wk High
479.50
52-wk Low
344.98

Chart for

About

Howden Joinery Group Plc is a manufacturer and supplier of fitted kitchens, appliances and joinery products. The Company is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products, along with the associated manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. It offers products in categories, such as kitchen collection,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,700.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 620.77
Dividend: 3.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 38.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.12 10.90
ROE: -- 6.69 14.09

Latest News about HWDN.L

UK kitchen maker Howden Joinery's H1 revenue rises

British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery reported higher revenue in the first half, despite wider concerns about weaker consumer confidence among Britons after the country voted to leave the European Union and held an inconclusive election.

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Howden Joinery's H1 revenue rises

* H1 pretax profit 65.6 million stg versus 74.8 million stg year ago

20 Jul 2017

Howden Joinery's founder and CEO to retire next year

LONDON British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery said on Friday its founder and chief executive Matthew Ingle will retire in the first half of 2018 after 22 years with the group, prompting a fall in its share price.

07 Jul 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

