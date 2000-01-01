Edition:
United Kingdom

Hyprop Investments Ltd (HYPJ.J)

HYPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,700.00ZAc
2:19pm BST
Change (% chg)

-58.00 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
10,758.00
Open
10,770.00
Day's High
10,770.00
Day's Low
10,604.00
Volume
360,467
Avg. Vol
537,778
52-wk High
13,545.00
52-wk Low
10,400.00

Chart for

About

Hyprop Investments Limited is a South Africa-based shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates a portfolio of shopping centers in a range of metropolitan areas across South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and Southeastern Europe. The Company's segments include Shopping centres, value centres, standalone... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.10
Market Cap(Mil.): R26,367.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 248.44
Dividend: 347.80
Yield (%): 6.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates