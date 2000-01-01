Hyprop Investments Ltd (HYPJ.J)
HYPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
10,700.00ZAc
2:19pm BST
10,700.00ZAc
2:19pm BST
Change (% chg)
-58.00 (-0.54%)
-58.00 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
10,758.00
10,758.00
Open
10,770.00
10,770.00
Day's High
10,770.00
10,770.00
Day's Low
10,604.00
10,604.00
Volume
360,467
360,467
Avg. Vol
537,778
537,778
52-wk High
13,545.00
13,545.00
52-wk Low
10,400.00
10,400.00
About
Hyprop Investments Limited is a South Africa-based shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates a portfolio of shopping centers in a range of metropolitan areas across South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and Southeastern Europe. The Company's segments include Shopping centres, value centres, standalone... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R26,367.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|248.44
|Dividend:
|347.80
|Yield (%):
|6.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09