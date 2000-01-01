Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc (IAG.TO)
IAG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
58.18CAD
9:00pm BST
58.18CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.16 (+0.28%)
$0.16 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
$58.02
$58.02
Open
$57.99
$57.99
Day's High
$58.66
$58.66
Day's Low
$57.99
$57.99
Volume
112,609
112,609
Avg. Vol
166,848
166,848
52-wk High
$59.41
$59.41
52-wk Low
$48.74
$48.74
About
Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. is a Canada-based company, which offers a range of life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgage loans, and other financial products and services. The Company's segments include Individual... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,988.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|106.55
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|2.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.31
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.50
|14.09