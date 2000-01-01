Edition:
United Kingdom

Investec Australia Property Fund (IAPJ.J)

IAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,345.00ZAc
1:46pm BST
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
1,350.00
Open
1,350.00
Day's High
1,355.00
Day's Low
1,345.00
Volume
39,716
Avg. Vol
203,916
52-wk High
1,544.18
52-wk Low
1,250.00

Chart for

About

Investec Australia Property Fund invests in commercial real estate assets to derive rental income and capital growth. The Fund's objective is to grow and diversify its asset base and to optimize capital and income returns over time for unit holders by investing in commercial real estate assets (office, industrial and retail).... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.17
Market Cap(Mil.): R5,769.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 429.26
Dividend: 47.82
Yield (%): 7.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.