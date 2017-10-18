International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)
159.55USD
23 Oct 2017
$-2.52 (-1.55%)
$162.07
$162.03
$162.50
$159.54
1,820,885
1,148,714
$182.78
$139.14
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$136,510.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|931.94
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|4.10
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
Doing the heavy lifting - investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB .
LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB.
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-IBM catapults Dow Industrials over 23,000
NEW YORK, Oct 18 The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 23,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, driven by a jump in IBM after the computing giant hinted at a return to revenue growth.
IBM shares head for biggest gain in eight years
Shares in International Business Machines Inc surged 9 percent on Wednesday after it beat expectations on revenue and gave an outlook that hinted one of the world's first big computing names was back on a growth track after six years in retreat.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)
|¥919
|+8.30
|HP Inc (HPQ.N)
|$22.12
|+0.10
|Accenture Plc (ACN.N)
|$139.33
|-0.16
|Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N)
|$49.31
|+0.06
|Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.OQ)
|$78.83
|--
|CA, Inc. (CA.OQ)
|$34.29
|--
|Dell Inc. (4331.HK)
|--
|--
|EMC Corporation (EMC.N)
|--
|--
|General Electric Company (GE.N)
|$22.32
|-1.51
|Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO.OQ)
|$34.35
|--