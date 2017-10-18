Edition:
United Kingdom

International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

IBM.N on New York Stock Exchange

159.55USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.52 (-1.55%)
Prev Close
$162.07
Open
$162.03
Day's High
$162.50
Day's Low
$159.54
Volume
1,820,885
Avg. Vol
1,148,714
52-wk High
$182.78
52-wk Low
$139.14

Chart for

About

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): $136,510.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 931.94
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 4.10

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about IBM.N

Doing the heavy lifting - investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials

LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB .

7:01am BST

Doing the heavy lifting: investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials

LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB.

6:14am BST

Doing the heavy lifting: investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials

LONDON, Oct 24 Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB.

6:00am BST

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings while bonds, dollar fall

* Wall St posts closing records; Dow surpasses 23,000 on IBM boost

18 Oct 2017

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-IBM catapults Dow Industrials over 23,000

NEW YORK, Oct 18 The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 23,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, driven by a jump in IBM after the computing giant hinted at a return to revenue growth.

18 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Dow trades above 23,000-mark as IBM's stock jumps

* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates to late afternoon)

18 Oct 2017

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings; yields up as monetary policy in focus

* Brent and U.S. crude fall after data (Updates to late afternoon trading, adds commentary)

18 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Dow stays above 23,000-mark on IBM surge

* Indexes up: Dow 0.64 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)

18 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Dow hovers above 23,000, boosted by IBM

* Indexes up: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Changes comment, updates prices,)

18 Oct 2017

IBM shares head for biggest gain in eight years

Shares in International Business Machines Inc surged 9 percent on Wednesday after it beat expectations on revenue and gave an outlook that hinted one of the world's first big computing names was back on a growth track after six years in retreat.

18 Oct 2017
» More IBM.N News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T) ¥919 +8.30
HP Inc (HPQ.N) $22.12 +0.10
Accenture Plc (ACN.N) $139.33 -0.16
Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N) $49.31 +0.06
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.OQ) $78.83 --
CA, Inc. (CA.OQ) $34.29 --
Dell Inc. (4331.HK) -- --
EMC Corporation (EMC.N) -- --
General Electric Company (GE.N) $22.32 -1.51
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO.OQ) $34.35 --

Earnings vs. Estimates