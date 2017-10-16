ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.BO)
266.45INR
11:25am BST
Rs3.90 (+1.49%)
Rs262.55
Rs264.50
Rs267.75
Rs256.00
621,114
1,078,359
Rs314.50
Rs224.46
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs1,746,044.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,420.46
|Dividend:
|2.27
|Yield (%):
|0.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-DRA Consultants approves proposal to renew financial assistance from ICICI Bank
* Says approved proposal to renew financial assistance to tune of 75 million rupees from ICICI Bank Source text - http://bit.ly/2ymsGfH Further company coverage:
BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says further policy action contingent on evolution of output gap, its impact on inflation trajectory
* ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says by retaining focus on inflation targets, RBI policy ensures confidence of investors on Indian macro-economic indicators continues
BRIEF-ICICI Bank approves allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds
* Approved allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds aggregating INR 4.75 billion
BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct
* Keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2gnnoap
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
BRIEF-ICICI Bank says offer for sale of ICICI Lombard shares by co and FAL Corp worth 57 bln rupees
* ICICI Bank -offer for sale of 86.2 million ICICI Lombard shares by co and FAL Corp at 661/share worth 57 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hiXxTP) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-ICICI Bank approves allotment of basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 10.80 bln rupees
* Approved allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds worth INR 10.80 billion on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2faA5Uo Further company coverage:
BRIEF-ICICI Bank to consider fund raising via issue of bonds
* Says to consider fund raising via issue of basel iii compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
India cenbank gives HDFC Bank "too big to fail" status along with SBI and ICICI
MUMBAI, Sept 4 Reserve Bank of India has added HDFC Bank to a list of "domestic systemically important banks", or the equivalent of "too big to fail", according to a statement on Monday.
BRIEF-NTPC Ltd signs term loan of 30 bln rupees with ICICI Bank
* Says signs term loan of 30 billion rupees with ICICI bank ltd.