ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)

ICIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

389.35INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs389.75
Open
Rs390.90
Day's High
Rs395.15
Day's Low
Rs388.95
Volume
886,193
Avg. Vol
1,110,217
52-wk High
Rs509.40
52-wk Low
Rs271.00

About

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company, which is a joint venture between ICICI Bank Limited and Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited. The Company provides life insurance, pensions and health insurance to individuals and groups. It conducts business in participating, non-participating and... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs573,325.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,435.47
Dividend: 2.30
Yield (%): 0.85

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.31 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 5.50 14.09

Latest News about ICIR.NS

SBI Life's $1.3 billion IPO, India's biggest in seven years, draws strong demand

MUMBAI SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd's initial public offering to raise 84 billion rupees ($1.3 billion), India's biggest IPO in seven years, was subscribed more than 3.5 times on the closing day, strengthening the outlook for share sales in what is expected to be a record year.

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance June-qtr profit after tax & extraordinary items rises

July 25 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd:

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance clarifies news items regarding co taking over Sahara Life's insurance business

July 4 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance March qtr consol profit rises

April 25 Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

25 Apr 2017
