India Cements Ltd (ICMN.NS)
ICMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
182.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.15 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs181.15
Open
Rs184.00
Day's High
Rs187.25
Day's Low
Rs181.20
Volume
3,597,877
Avg. Vol
4,202,407
52-wk High
Rs226.25
52-wk Low
Rs104.30
About
The India Cements Limited is a cement company. The Company's brands include Sankar Super Power, Coromandel King and Raasi Gold. These brands are also available under sub brands, such as Shankar Shakti and Coromandel Super Power. The Company's plants are located in various locations in India, including Malkapur, Vishnupuram,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs56,638.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|308.15
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.54
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
BRIEF-India's National Co Law Tribunal to hear RCom, Ericsson case on Nov. 8
* India's National Company Law Tribunal says to hear Reliance Communications, Ericsson case on Nov. 8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)