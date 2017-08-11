Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICNT.NS)
ICNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
114.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.35 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs112.15
Open
Rs113.50
Day's High
Rs115.85
Day's Low
Rs110.95
Volume
1,132,146
Avg. Vol
1,795,323
52-wk High
Rs210.05
52-wk Low
Rs93.70
About
Indo Count Industries Limited is an India-based home textile company engaged in the activity of manufacture of textile products. The Company is involved in the manufacture of bedding, quilts, pillows, sleeping bags and others, and preparation and spinning of cotton fibers, including blended cotton. The Company operates as an... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs21,802.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|197.40
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|0.60
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Indo Count Industries approves setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE
* Says approved setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE towards promotion of business in UAE and MENA countries Source text - http://bit.ly/2wzTnKd Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Indo Count Industries June qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 319.7 million rupees versus profit 602.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Indo Count Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 488 million rupees versus 678.6 million rupees year ago