Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L)

Strong private equity interest in German Alloheim sale -sources FRANKFURT, Oct 19 Several buyout groups remain in the running for Alloheim, one of Germany's top three nursing home operators, as its owner seeks to benefit from high valuations for healthcare assets, sources close to the matter said.

LPC- CPA Global chooses lenders to boost leverage on buyout loan LONDON, Sept 28 US buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners has picked lenders that are not subject to regulatory guidelines to lead a US$1.7bn debt financing backing its acquisition of UK intellectual property services provider CPA Global, banking sources said.

LPC-Jefferies, Nomura lead CPA Global’s buyout loan LONDON, Aug 29 Jefferies and Nomura have lined up a leveraged loan financing of around £1.2bn to back US buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners’ acquisition of intellectual property services provider CPA Global, banking sources said.

U.S. buyout firm to buy CPA Global for 2.4 billion pounds: source U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partner has agreed to buy intellectual property services provider CPA Global for 2.4 billion pounds ($3.10 billion) including debt, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

U.S. buyout firm to buy CPA Global for 2.4 billion pounds - source U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partner has agreed to buy intellectual property services provider CPA Global for 2.4 billion pounds ($3.10 billion) including debt, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-U.S. buyout firm to buy CPA Global for 2.4 bln pounds- source Aug 28 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partner has agreed to buy intellectual property services provider CPA Global for 2.4 billion pounds ($3.10 billion) including debt, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Buyout firm Leonard Green to buy CPA Global for 2.4 bln pounds -FT Aug 28 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partner has agreed to buy intellectual property services provider CPA Global for 2.4 billion pounds ($3.10 billion) including debt, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-Intermediate Capital Q1 assets dip on forex, investment completions * Shares down 0.3 pct, lag flat mid-cap index (Adds analyst reaction, updates shares)

LPC-Banks prep £1bn of debt as CPA Global sale kicks off LONDON, July 25 Bankers are working on debt packages of around £1bn to back a potential sale of Jersey-based intellectual property services company CPA Global as the sale process kicks off this week, banking sources said.