ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)
ICRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,852.10INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-55.10 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs3,907.20
Open
Rs3,868.40
Day's High
Rs3,896.50
Day's Low
Rs3,851.35
Volume
803
Avg. Vol
2,417
52-wk High
Rs4,540.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,750.05
About
ICRA Limited (ICRA) is an independent and professional investment Information and credit rating agency. The Company operates through four segments: Rating, research and other services; Consulting services; Outsourced and Information services, and Professional and I.T. Services. The Company is engaged in providing rating and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs39,584.89
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9.90
|Dividend:
|27.00
|Yield (%):
|0.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.40
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.81
|14.09
BRIEF-India's ICRA June-qtr consol profit falls
* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 228 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 966.8 million rupees
BRIEF-India's ICRA Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 193.4 million rupees; consol total income was 969.3 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: