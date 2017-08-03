Edition:
ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)

ICRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,852.10INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-55.10 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs3,907.20
Open
Rs3,868.40
Day's High
Rs3,896.50
Day's Low
Rs3,851.35
Volume
803
Avg. Vol
2,417
52-wk High
Rs4,540.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,750.05

Chart for

About

ICRA Limited (ICRA) is an independent and professional investment Information and credit rating agency. The Company operates through four segments: Rating, research and other services; Consulting services; Outsourced and Information services, and Professional and I.T. Services. The Company is engaged in providing rating and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs39,584.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9.90
Dividend: 27.00
Yield (%): 0.68

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.40 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.81 14.09

Latest News about ICRA.NS

BRIEF-India's ICRA June-qtr consol profit falls

* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 228 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 966.8 million rupees

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's ICRA Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 193.4 million rupees; consol total income was 969.3 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates