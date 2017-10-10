Edition:
IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS)

IDBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

54.30INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.50 (+4.83%)
Prev Close
Rs51.80
Open
Rs51.80
Day's High
Rs54.55
Day's Low
Rs51.80
Volume
3,823,276
Avg. Vol
2,871,546
52-wk High
Rs86.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.20

IDBI Bank Limited offers monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks, postal savings bank and discount houses. The Company provides personalized banking and financial solutions to its clients. Its segments include wholesale banking, retail banking and treasury services. The corporate/wholesale banking segment... (more)

Beta: 1.79
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs141,854.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,656.44
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BRIEF-ICICI Securities to manage disinvestment of 30 pct of paid up shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank

* Co to manage disinvestment of 30 percent of paid up equity shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank Ltd‍​

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-IDBI Bank gets shareholders' nod to issue equity shares to Govt Of India

* Gets shareholders' nod to issue, allot equity shares aggregating upto 18.61 billion rupees to Government Of India

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells further 9.03 pct stake in SIDBI

* Says sold further 9.03 percent stake in SIDBI on Sept 26, 27‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hy7poV Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells 1 pct stake in SIDBI​

* Says sold 1 percent of paid up capital of SIDBI on Sept 22 Source text: http://bit.ly/2htkuA1 Further company coverage:

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells 1.25 mln shares of Clearing Corp of India

* Says sold 1.25 million shares of Clearing Corp of India on Sept 13 Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0BS5C Further company coverage:

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-IDBI Bank allots 247.5 mln shares to India govt at 76.77 rupees per share

* Says allotted 247.5 million shares to india government and 51.3 million shares to lic of india at 76.77 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 Aug 2017

Fitch: State Support Driving Indian AT1 Market

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 16 (Fitch) This month's capital injection into IDBI Bank suggests the Indian government remains unwilling to allow state banks to miss coupon payments on Additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments, says Fitch Ratings. IDBI may have been at risk of skipping a coupon payment without the fresh capital, which might have disrupted the domestic AT1 market and made it more difficult for banks to raise the capital needed to me

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-IDBI Bank approves preferential issue of capital worth up to 18.61 bln rupees to India govt‍​

* Says approved preferntial issue of capital worth up to 18.61 billion rupees to India government ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vU4xvR Further company coverage:

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's IDBI Bank posts June-qtr loss

* June quarter net loss 8.53 billion rupees versus profit of 2.41 billion rupees year ago

14 Aug 2017

Surge of Indian AT1 issues expected, as IDBI finds way to pay

* Investors lap up bank capital as IDBI pledges to pay coupon

07 Aug 2017
