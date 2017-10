IDFC Bank Ltd (IDFB.NS)

BRIEF-IDFC Bank, Shriram Group agree to extend CES agreement up to Nov. 8, 2017 * Co, Shriram Group agreed for extension of confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill agreement up to November 8, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2fTMMHj Further company coverage:

India's Dixon Tech sets price range for up to $94 mln IPO next week MUMBAI, Aug 29 Consumer electronics maker Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd will sell shares in a price range of 1,760 rupees to 1,766 rupees in its initial public offering set to open on Sept.6, a public notice said on Tuesday.

India's IDFC Bank Q1 profit rises 65 pct; bad loans ratio falls y/y July 27 India's IDFC Bank reported a 65 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher interest income and as the bad loans ratio fell from a year earlier.

BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank June-qtr profit up 65 pct * June-quarter net profit 4.38 billion rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-IDFC Bank clarifies on news item regarding Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance merger with co * Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"

BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank says board approves resignation of Sunil Kakar as CFO June 30 Idfc Bank Ltd: * Says board approves resignation of Sunil Kakar as CFO Source text - http://bit.ly/2t8wts3 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IDFC Bank COO Avtar Monga appointed as executive director * Says COO Avtar Monga appointed as an executive director on the board of the bank for a period of 3 (three) years Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oJgPiZ) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank says actively looking at several inorganic options * Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4

IDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises on higher interest income April 25 India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.