IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS)

BRIEF-India's IDFC June-qtr consol profit up 65 pct * Consol profit in june quarter last year was 1.81 billion rupees; consol total income was INR 23.61 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2uAM4D3 Further company coverage:

India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.

BRIEF-IDFC Ltd seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as MD & CEO * Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as managing director & CEO of the company

BRIEF-India cenbank removes IDFC Ltd from foreign investment ban list * Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- removal from ban list - FIIS/RPIS : M/S IDFC Limited Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sAslkt) Further company coverage: