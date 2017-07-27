IFB Industries Ltd (IFBI.NS)
IFBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
890.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.85 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
Rs903.85
Open
Rs911.75
Day's High
Rs920.00
Day's Low
Rs878.60
Volume
47,327
Avg. Vol
44,193
52-wk High
Rs949.00
52-wk Low
Rs365.00
About
IFB Industries Limited is engaged in engineering and manufacturing of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehicles. The Company is also engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of home appliances, and manufacturing of fine blanking components. Its segments include Engineering and Home Appliances. It has two... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs29,201.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|40.52
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|119.21
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.94
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.28
|14.09
BRIEF-India's IFB Industries June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 73.8 million rupees versus profit of 156 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-IFB Industries signs agreement with IFB Automotive towards acquisition of GAAL
* Says signed agreement with ifb automotive pvt ltd towards acquisition of GAAL (Global Automotive & Appliances Pte ltd.)