IFCI Ltd (IFCI.NS)
IFCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
22.80INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
Rs22.50
Open
Rs22.55
Day's High
Rs23.00
Day's Low
Rs22.50
Volume
3,947,863
Avg. Vol
6,151,359
52-wk High
Rs33.45
52-wk Low
Rs20.60
About
IFCI Limited is a non-banking financial company engaged in the business of financing companies. The Company is also engaged in providing other credit granting services. The Company's products and services include financial products and corporate advisory services. Its financial products include Debt Segment and Equity Segment.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs38,226.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,662.04
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.56
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.09
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.64
|14.09
BRIEF-IFCI seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 billion rupees via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2yYnsUZ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IFCI sells 24 pct stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India
* Says sold 24 percent stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India at average price of 150.03 rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6oVp4 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IFCI approves sale of 4.2 mln shares of NSE
* Approved sale of 4.2 million shares comprising of 0.86 percent of total equity shares of NSE to one or more buyers in part or full Source text: http://bit.ly/2ftdAOj Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IFCI appoints Emandi Sankara Rao as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Emandi Sankara Rao as MD & CEO of IFCI Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's IFCI Ltd June-qtr loss widens
* June quarter loss 2.77 billion rupees versus loss 1.10 billion rupees year ago