Igarashi Motors India Ltd (IGAM.NS)
IGAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
874.25INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.95 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs881.20
Open
Rs889.00
Day's High
Rs889.00
Day's Low
Rs865.00
Volume
14,557
Avg. Vol
28,268
52-wk High
Rs1,124.70
52-wk Low
Rs654.00
About
Igarashi Motors India Limited is engaged in the business of auto components for automobiles. The Company offers electric micro motors and motor components. The Company is engaged in the production and export of permanent magnet direct current (DC) motors for automotive sector specifically for passenger cars. The Company's DC... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs26,650.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|30.61
|Dividend:
|6.61
|Yield (%):
|0.76
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Igarashi Motors India June qtr PAT falls
* June quarter PAT 179.9 million rupees versus PAT 189.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Igarashi Motors India to consider amalgamation of Agile Electric Sub Assembly with co
* Says to consider amalgamation of Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd with co
BRIEF-Igarashi Motors India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 178.8 million rupees versus profit 185.5 million rupees year ago