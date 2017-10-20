InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)
4,071.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
4,071.00
--
--
--
--
655,344
4,492.00
3,088.63
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£7,808.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|189.99
|Dividend:
|24.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.08
|14.09
BRIEF-Hotelier IHG's global comparable rooms revenue up 2.3 pct
* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - GLOBAL Q3 COMPARABLE REVPAR 1 UP 2.3 PCT, AND UP 2.2 PCT Q3 YTD
BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels - signed 3 management contracts
* Intercontinental Hotels Group - signed 3 management contracts to introduce its Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand to Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
China's R&F Properties roars back into the spotlight on Wanda deals
HONG KONG Once the leader of the elite group of developers known as the "Five South China Tigers", Guangzhou R&F Properties gradually became overshadowed by bigger beasts, but it's now back in focus even as many rivals shy from the limelight.
Hotelier IHG reports slower second quarter revenue per room growth
InterContinental Hotels Group reported slower growth in revenue per room in the second quarter, sending its shares down 4 percent, as a later Easter weighed on its U.S. performance.
