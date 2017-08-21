Ihlas Holding AS (IHLAS.IS)
IHLAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
0.63TRY
22 Oct 2017
0.63TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
0.63TL
0.63TL
Open
0.63TL
0.63TL
Day's High
0.64TL
0.64TL
Day's Low
0.61TL
0.61TL
Volume
40,811,659
40,811,659
Avg. Vol
59,226,479
59,226,479
52-wk High
0.73TL
0.73TL
52-wk Low
0.25TL
0.25TL
About
Ihlas Holding AS (Ihlas) is a Turkey-based holding company active in various sectors including media, construction, production and marketing, mining, health and tourism, and education through a number of subsidiaries. Ihlas Media Holding runs the media activities of the Company, engaging in television and radio broadcasting,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL505.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|790.40
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.98
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09
BRIEF-Ihlas Holding Q2 net profit decreases to 18.6 million lira
* Q2 NET PROFIT OF 18.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 52.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Ihlas Holding Q1 net profit up at 2.5 mln lira YoY
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.