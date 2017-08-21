Edition:
Ihlas Holding AS (IHLAS.IS)

IHLAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

0.63TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
0.63TL
Open
0.63TL
Day's High
0.64TL
Day's Low
0.61TL
Volume
40,811,659
Avg. Vol
59,226,479
52-wk High
0.73TL
52-wk Low
0.25TL

About

Ihlas Holding AS (Ihlas) is a Turkey-based holding company active in various sectors including media, construction, production and marketing, mining, health and tourism, and education through a number of subsidiaries. Ihlas Media Holding runs the media activities of the Company, engaging in television and radio broadcasting,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): TL505.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 790.40
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.98 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.97 10.90
ROE: -- 15.81 14.09

Latest News about IHLAS.IS

BRIEF-Ihlas Holding Q2 net profit decreases to 18.6 million lira

* Q2 NET PROFIT OF 18.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 52.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ihlas Holding Q1 net profit up at 2.5 mln lira YoY

* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

10 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

