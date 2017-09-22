Edition:
United Kingdom

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)

IHTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

111.90INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs112.80
Open
Rs112.80
Day's High
Rs114.80
Day's Low
Rs110.75
Volume
480,799
Avg. Vol
544,190
52-wk High
Rs136.18
52-wk Low
Rs83.02

Chart for

About

The Indian Hotels Company Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in short-term accommodation activities, and restaurants and mobile food service activities. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating and managing hotels, palaces and resorts. The Company's segments include Hoteliering and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.12
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs128,560.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,189.27
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 0.30

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.27 10.90
ROE: -- 5.08 14.09

Latest News about IHTL.NS

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company approves issue price of 75 rupees/shr for rights issue

* Says approved issue price of 75 rupees per share for the rights issue Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yi1P0Z) Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co approved appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as CEO

* Says approved appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as managing director and chief executive officer

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Indian Hotels gets shareholders' nod for appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as director

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of N Chandrasekaran as director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company approves rights issue worth 15 bln rupees

* Approves rights issue of equity shares to existing shareholders worth 15 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Indian Hotels June qtr consol loss narrows

* June quarter consol loss 249.6 million rupees versus loss of 1.69 billion rupees last year

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs

* Seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs up to an amount not exceeding 5 billion rupees

01 Aug 2017

Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September

MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company March-qtr profit falls about 54 pct

* Profit in March quarter last year was INR 685.7 million as per IND-AS; total income INR 7.08 billion

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co to consider scheme of amalgamation of unit with co

* Says to consider scheme of amalgamation of Tifco Holdings Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, with company Source text for - (http://bit.ly/2qZB9Cu) Further company coverage:

19 May 2017

Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels board

NEW DELHI, April 25 Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.

25 Apr 2017
» More IHTL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates