Imperial Metals Corp (III.TO)

III.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.99CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.24 (-7.43%)
Prev Close
$3.23
Open
$3.26
Day's High
$3.30
Day's Low
$2.98
Volume
84,639
Avg. Vol
51,326
52-wk High
$7.89
52-wk Low
$2.94

About

Imperial Metals Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of base and precious metals from its properties. The Company's properties include Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia, and Huckleberry copper mine in northern British Columbia.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.97
Market Cap(Mil.): $327.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 93.59
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about III.TO

BRIEF-Imperial announces extension of covenant waiver under senior credit facility

* Imperial announces extension of covenant waiver under senior credit facility

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Imperial Q2 earnings per share C$0.68

* Imperial reports second quarter 2017 financial results & covenant waiver under senior credit facility

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Imperial announces Q2 production results, non-compliance with certain bank debt covenants

* Announces second quarter production results and non-compliance with certain bank debt covenants

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Imperial Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

16 May 2017

BRIEF-Northern Empire announces terms of financing to buy sterling property

* Northern Empire announces terms of financing to acquire Sterling Property, located in Nye County, Nevada

15 May 2017
