Iliad SA (ILD.PA)

ILD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

210.20EUR
12:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
€210.10
Open
€210.20
Day's High
€211.50
Day's Low
€209.45
Volume
30,575
Avg. Vol
78,442
52-wk High
€236.70
52-wk Low
€166.70

Iliad SA is a France-based holding company active in the integrated telecommunications sector. The Company provides Internet access services, hosting services and others. Iliad SA is also focused on fixed-line telephony services and the provision of wireless fidelity (WiFi) cards, among several others.

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): €12,955.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 58.73
Dividend: 0.44
Yield (%): 0.20

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

BRIEF-Iliad announces successful placement of 650 million euros bonds

* ‍ISSUE OVER-SUBSCRIBED, WITH OVER EUR 2 BILLION WORTH OF INVESTOR APPLICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

05 Oct 2017

Fitch Sees Italian Telecom Market Disruption but Rating Headroom to Remain

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Telecoms: A Changing Competitive Landscape https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/903430 LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects the Italian mobile market to contract over the next three years given the expected impact of a disruptive Iliad SA. The French-based operator is now expected to enter the Italian market in early 2018, providing a regulatory remedy to

19 Sep 2017

Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains

PARIS French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange , Bouygues and SFR .

01 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-French telecoms group Iliad says Q1 sales rose 7 pct

PARIS, May 18 French telecoms group Iliad reported on Thursday that first quarter sales had risen 7 percent from the previous year to 1.22 billion euros ($1.36 billion), with about 300,000 new subscribers gained during the quarter.

18 May 2017
