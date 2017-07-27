Altarea SCA (IMAF.PA)
IMAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
193.45EUR
3:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.10 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Altarea SCA (Altarea Cogedim) is a France-based real estate investment and development company. The Company’s operations revolve around three types of assets, such as Retail, Offices and Residential Properties. It has shopping galleries and leisure centers in France, in Paris, Roubaix, Argenteuil, Lille, Brest, Reims, as well as... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Altarea sca h1 recurring income eur 115.4 million (+25,5%)
* CONFIRMS OVERALL FINANCIAL PERSPECTIVE Source text: http://bit.ly/2u20lFw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Altarea completes a bond issue of 500 million euros
* COUPON ON BONDS IS 2.250% Source text: http://bit.ly/2spVCN7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Altarea successful 2016 dividend payment in shares
* ALTAREA COGEDIM STRENGTHENS ITS EQUITY BASE BY €157.2 MILLION
BRIEF-Altarea Q1 revenue up 26.1 pct at EUR 405.1 mln
* REVISION OF GUIDANCE FOR FFO PER SHARE: €16.00/SHARE VERSUS €14.50/SHARE INITIALLY ANNOUNCED; INCREASE OF +18% VERSUS. 2016; STRONG VISIBILITY OVER NEXT FEW YEARS Source text: http://bit.ly/2q37ypQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)