Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)

IMB.L on London Stock Exchange

3,153.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,153.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,355,091
52-wk High
4,007.00
52-wk Low
3,112.50

Chart for

About

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company's segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): £29,936.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 955.05
Dividend: 25.85
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 34.09 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 41.07 10.90
ROE: -- 43.76 14.09

Latest News about IMB.L

Fading banks rally, falling Imperial limit FTSE gains

LONDON Enthusiasm about U.S. tax reforms and rate hikes dissipated on Thursday, taking the wind out of the sails of Britain's banking stocks after earlier gains, and leaving the main share index modestly up on the day.

28 Sep 2017

Imperial Brands says on track, working on Palmer & Harvey rescue

LONDON British tobacco group Imperial Brands said on Thursday it would meet profit expectations for the year ended on Sept. 30 after its volumes outperformed the industry in the second half.

28 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE edges up but financials falter after ECB meeting

LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's top share index ended the session higher on Thursday with most sectors in positive territory with the exception of financial stocks, which suffered, alongside the rest of their European peers, after the European central bank reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance.

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Imperial Brands sells 10 pct of Logista for 252.2 mln euros

Sept 7 CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (EUROPE) AND GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL:

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Imperial Brands to sell 10 pct of Logista in accelerated bookbuild

Sept 6 CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (EUROPE) AND GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL:

06 Sep 2017

BP, Rolls-Royce drive Britain's FTSE higher as earnings impress

* AA plummets to record low after chairman fired (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

01 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Swedish Match Q2 profit up as US cigar volumes grow

July 21 Tobacco group Swedish Match posted on Friday quarterly profits matching expectations helped by higher U.S. cigar volumes but was slightly more cautious about prospects to grow volumes in the full year compared with 2016.

21 Jul 2017

Tobacco companies diversify into ‘pharmaceuticals’

(Reuters Health) - Tobacco companies claim to be developing and selling merchandise to help cigarette smokers quit, but health researchers accuse the industry of trying to hook consumers on different – still dangerous – nicotine products.

17 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

