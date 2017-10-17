Imagination Technologies Group PLC (IMG.L)
173.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
-0.25 (-0.14%)
173.50
173.50
175.25
173.25
2,695,131
3,202,251
297.50
76.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£489.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|286.65
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.74
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-20.78
|14.09
Britain proposes tougher M&A rules to protect national security
LONDON Britain wants more say over deals in its military and technology sectors, as the government tries to prevent homegrown companies in sensitive industries from falling into foreign hands.
UPDATE 2-Britain proposes tougher M&A rules to protect national security
China-backed fund clear to buy Imagination after rival interest ends
LONDON Imagination Technologies , the British chip designer selling itself to a China-backed buyout fund, said on Wednesday another potential buyer had ruled itself out, removing a potential hurdle to the 550 million pound ($737 million) deal.
China-backed fund clear to buy Imagination after rival interest ends
BRIEF-Imagination Technologies updates on sale of MIPS CPU business
* UPDATE ON SALE OF MIPS - WITHDRAWAL OF THIRD PARTY INTEREST FOR IMAGINATION
FTSE hits bump as banks fall; Imagination Tech flies
LONDON The UK's top share index pulled away from a one-week high on Monday as losses among heavyweight financials and commodities-linked sectors weighed.
Britain's FTSE hits bump as banks fall; Imagination Tech flies
Earnings vs. Estimates
