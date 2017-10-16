Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)
IMPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,205.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
Change (% chg)
-23.00 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
3,228.00
Open
3,250.00
Day's High
3,250.00
Day's Low
3,182.00
Volume
1,546,498
Avg. Vol
3,594,982
52-wk High
5,932.00
52-wk Low
3,054.00
About
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) is a producer and supplier of platinum group metals (PGMs) to industrial economies. The Company's segments include mining (which includes Impala, Zimplats, Marula and Afplats), refining services (which include metals purchased and toll refined), chrome processing and other. The Company,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R27,114.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|735.10
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|10.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.78
|14.09
BRIEF-Impala Platinum makes investment to advance development of Waterberg PGE project
* Impala Platinum makes strategic investment to advance development of the Waterberg PGE project
Brazil's platinum miner Jandaga raises $2.9 mln in London listing
LONDON, June 29 Brazil-focused Jandaga Mines raised 2.25 million pounds ($2.9 million) from listing its shares in London on Thursday, taking advantage of investors' concerns over buying into South African platinum businesses.
BRIEF-Transition Metals, Impala Platinum sign a definitive option agreement with North American Palladium
* Transition metals corp and impala platinum sign a definitive option agreement with north american palladium on the sunday lake pt-pd project
BRIEF-North American Palladium signs option agreement for sunday lake project
* North American Palladium signs option agreement for the sunday lake project and commences new exploration strategy