Imerys SA (IMTP.PA)
IMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
77.88EUR
3:34pm BST
77.88EUR
3:34pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.12 (-0.15%)
€-0.12 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
€78.00
€78.00
Open
€78.00
€78.00
Day's High
€78.30
€78.30
Day's Low
€77.65
€77.65
Volume
52,222
52,222
Avg. Vol
87,956
87,956
52-wk High
€81.54
€81.54
52-wk Low
€56.75
€56.75
About
Imerys SA is a France-based company that is principally engaged in the extraction and processing of minerals. The Company is organized into four Business Groups: Minerals for Ceramics, Refractories, Abrasives and Foundry, which provides a range of products, such as ceramic bodies for porcelain, raw materials for floor tiles and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€6,082.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|79.57
|Dividend:
|1.87
|Yield (%):
|2.45
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Aurelius sells Regain Polymers to Imerys
Sept 6 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: