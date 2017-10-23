Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (INBF.NS)
INBF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,342.55INR
11:13am BST
1,342.55INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.80 (+0.36%)
Rs4.80 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs1,337.75
Rs1,337.75
Open
Rs1,362.30
Rs1,362.30
Day's High
Rs1,365.50
Rs1,365.50
Day's Low
Rs1,335.30
Rs1,335.30
Volume
2,060,706
2,060,706
Avg. Vol
1,409,033
1,409,033
52-wk High
Rs1,373.95
Rs1,373.95
52-wk Low
Rs616.55
Rs616.55
About
Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited is a housing finance company. The Company's primary business activities are to carry on business of investing and finance related activities (investing in various subsidiaries, financing of loans and credit activities) and fee income, which mainly consists of financial service related fee... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs538,200.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|424.38
|Dividend:
|9.00
|Yield (%):
|2.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance Sept-qtr consol profit up 26 pct
* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 30.67 billion rupees
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to 1.45 trln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to INR 1.45 trln
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct
* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 8.26 billion rupees
BRIEF-Golden Tobacco says Indiabulls Housing Finance issued sale notice for co's property in Mumbai
* Says Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd issued sale notice for company's property situated at Marol, Mumbai
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance allots NCDs
* Says allotted secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures worth INR 2.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance March-qtr consol profit rises
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 6.76 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 26.47 billion rupees