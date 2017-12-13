Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)

BRIEF-India's IndusInd Bank Says Competition Watchdog Approves Bharat Financial Inclusion Buy * INDIA'S INDUSIND BANK SAYS COMPETITION WATCHDOG APPROVES BHARAT FINANCIAL INCLUSION BUY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai Newsroom: +91 22 6180 7067)

BRIEF-RBI Imposes 30 Mln Rupee Penalty On IndusInd Bank * IMPOSES 30 MILLION RUPEE PENALTY ON INDUSIND BANK FOR NON-COMPLIANCE ON IRAC NORMS, CONTRAVENTION OF REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS ON NFB FACILITIES Source text: http://bit.ly/2nTalD4 Further company coverage:

Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped Nov 17 Indian private sector lenders Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will join the BSE stock exchange's 30-member Sensex index, effective Dec. 18, the index provider said on Friday.

BRIEF-Rht Health Trust says unit entered term loan facility agreement with Indusind Bank ‍​ * Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure entered term loan facility agreement of USD equivalent of S$53 million with Indusind Bank ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

India's BSE index hits record high, rupee rallies as trade deficit narrows Oct 16 India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Monday, while the rupee rallied to a 3-1/2 week top, after data on Friday showed the country's merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.

UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial * Deal at 11.4 pct premium to Bharat Financial closing share price

India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Saturday it has approved a deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.

BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec Oct 12 India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says: