Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)

INBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,671.00INR
9:59am GMT
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.80 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs1,680.80
Open
Rs1,680.00
Day's High
Rs1,680.70
Day's Low
Rs1,665.80
Volume
45,866
Avg. Vol
69,589
52-wk High
Rs1,818.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,045.20

IndusInd Bank Limited (the Bank) is engaged in banking and para-banking services. The Bank is involved in accepting deposits, such as savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits, and banking solutions. The Bank is engaged in granting loans to various segments, such as industries and businesses, and retail loans;... (more)

Beta: 1.70
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,007,602.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 598.87
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.36

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.52 16.44
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.62
ROE: -- 16.11 14.20

BRIEF-India's IndusInd Bank Says Competition Watchdog Approves Bharat Financial Inclusion Buy

* INDIA'S INDUSIND BANK SAYS COMPETITION WATCHDOG APPROVES BHARAT FINANCIAL INCLUSION BUY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai Newsroom: +91 22 6180 7067)

2:35pm GMT

BRIEF-RBI Imposes 30 Mln Rupee Penalty On IndusInd Bank

* IMPOSES 30 MILLION RUPEE PENALTY ON INDUSIND BANK FOR NON-COMPLIANCE ON IRAC NORMS, CONTRAVENTION OF REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS ON NFB FACILITIES Source text: http://bit.ly/2nTalD4 Further company coverage:

13 Dec 2017

Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped

Nov 17 Indian private sector lenders Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will join the BSE stock exchange's 30-member Sensex index, effective Dec. 18, the index provider said on Friday.

17 Nov 2017

BRIEF-Rht Health Trust says unit entered term loan facility agreement with Indusind Bank ‍​

* Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure entered term loan facility agreement of USD equivalent of S$53 million with Indusind Bank ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Indusind Bank launches co-branded wallet 'IndusInd Mobikwik'

* Launches co-branded wallet 'IndusInd Mobikwik' with Mobikwik‍​

23 Oct 2017

India's BSE index hits record high, rupee rallies as trade deficit narrows

Oct 16 India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Monday, while the rupee rallied to a 3-1/2 week top, after data on Friday showed the country's merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.

16 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial

* Deal at 11.4 pct premium to Bharat Financial closing share price

14 Oct 2017

India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion

NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Saturday it has approved a deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.

14 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec

Oct 12 India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​

* Says Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ Source text: [Performance highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017: *Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs. 1,820.99 crores as against Rs. 1,460.31 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a robust growth of 25 pct. *Non Interest income for the quarter was Rs. 1,187.57 crores as against Rs. 970.42 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 22 pct. *Core fee income for the quarter was Rs. 1,013.02 crores

12 Oct 2017
