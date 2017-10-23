Edition:
Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.NS)

INBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,662.65INR
10:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-32.85 (-1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs1,695.50
Open
Rs1,694.50
Day's High
Rs1,700.95
Day's Low
Rs1,654.80
Volume
1,240,274
Avg. Vol
1,056,750
52-wk High
Rs1,804.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,036.70

IndusInd Bank Limited (the Bank) is engaged in banking and para-banking services. The Bank is involved in accepting deposits, such as savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits, and banking solutions. The Bank is engaged in granting loans to various segments, such as industries and businesses, and retail loans;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.70
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,007,602.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 598.87
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.36

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about INBK.NS

BRIEF-Indusind Bank launches co-branded wallet 'IndusInd Mobikwik'

* Launches co-branded wallet 'IndusInd Mobikwik' with Mobikwik‍​

23 Oct 2017

India's BSE index hits record high, rupee rallies as trade deficit narrows

Oct 16 India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Monday, while the rupee rallied to a 3-1/2 week top, after data on Friday showed the country's merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.

16 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial

* Deal at 11.4 pct premium to Bharat Financial closing share price

14 Oct 2017

India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion

NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Saturday it has approved a deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.

14 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec

Oct 12 India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​

* Says Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ Source text: [Performance highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017: *Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs. 1,820.99 crores as against Rs. 1,460.31 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a robust growth of 25 pct. *Non Interest income for the quarter was Rs. 1,187.57 crores as against Rs. 970.42 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 22 pct. *Core fee income for the quarter was Rs. 1,013.02 crores

12 Oct 2017

India's IndusInd Bank Q2 profit rises 25 pct

Oct 12 IndusInd Bank Ltd posted a 25 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest income.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's IndusInd Bank Sept-qtr profit rises 25 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 8.80 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.04 billion rupees year ago

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍Indusind Bank ties up with Indraprastha Gas for CNG smartcards

* Ties up with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for providing CNG smartcards for commercial & private vehicles at all IGL's CNG gas stations​

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Vakrangee ties with Indusind Bank for Bharat Bill Payment System ​

* ‍Announces alliance with Indusind Bank Ltd for Bharat Bill Payment System ​

05 Oct 2017
