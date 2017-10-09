Indivior PLC (INDV.L)

BRIEF-Old Mutual cuts stake in Indivior to 4.36 pct * OLD MUTUAL CUTS STAKE IN INDIVIOR TO 4.36 PERCENT FROM 7.01 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER- FILING‍​ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indivior ‍says FDA to review New Drug Application for RBP-6000​ * ‍FDA posts Federal Register notice for an advisory committee meeting to review​

BRIEF-Indivior says submitted NDA to FDA for schizophrenia​ treatment * U.S. UNIT SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA ON SEPT. 28, TO SEEK MARKETING APPROVAL FOR RBP-7000, INDIVIOR'S TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Indivior settles addiction treatment case with Mylan for undisclosed terms Sept 25 Indivior's U.S. subsidiary, together with Monosol Rx, has settled a patent dispute with U.S. drugmaker Mylan related to generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the Indivior's revenue.

Indivior files lawsuits against Suboxone generic rivals Indivior's U.S. subsidiary has filed lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the drugmaker's revenue.

