Informa PLC (INF.L)

BRIEF-Informa announces acquisition of Dove Medical Press * ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF DOVE MEDICAL PRESS, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPABILITY AND PRESENCE IN OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING

ITV, defensives support FTSE LONDON Strong updates from ITV and Compass Group helped Britain's top share index inch up on Wednesday, underpinned also by gains among defensive stocks.

UK's Informa reports 41.3 percent rise in first-half revenue on global exhibitions boost British business media group Informa Plc said first-half revenue rose 41.3 percent on strong trading in its global exhibitions business.

BRIEF-Informa announces sale of majority share in Euroforum * SAYS MAJORITY ACQUISITION OF ITS GERMAN/SWISS DOMESTIC CONFERENCE BUSINESS EUROFORUM BY LEADING GERMAN MEDIA GROUP, VERLAGSGRUPPE HANDELSBLATT GMBH.

BRIEF-Informa posts H1 pretax profit of 148.8 mln pounds * H1 REVENUE OF 915.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 647.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO